Caleb Berko recalls sitting in his sixth-hour class on March 13 and laughing when a classmate joked that it might be their final day of school for the year.
Berko, a senior at Grand Haven High School, and his classmates aren't laughing now.
Since mid-March, Michigan students have adjusted to working on assignments from home. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer initially closed schools beginning Monday, March 16, and she suspended suspend face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the school year on April 2.
The reality of ending the school year at home didn’t set in for Berko until last week, and the emotions of not going back to school and sitting next to friends his are starting to set in.
“You feel like you missed out on something,” he said.
Moving to online school lessons was a ‘big transition” from going to school every day with a set and structured schedule, said GHHS junior Emma Laws.
One of the biggest challenges has been waking up before lunchtime and getting to bed at a good hour instead of being tempted to spend late nights on the phone, said Laws, 16.
Laws, who is taking Spanish 4, pre-calculus, AP literature, English, history and government, tackles her assignments in the order she had her classes. After waking up between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Laws usually starts her assignments by 8:30 a.m. and wraps up by 5 or 6 p.m. Laws noted she takes breaks throughout the day.
After homework, Laws said she does home workouts and spends time with her family.
Initially, Laws said she was excited to hear they would have online instruction, but didn’t think it would last as long as it has, and she isn’t “a fan” of continuing online longer. Laws said she feels like she’s getting more school work now, usually several hours a day.
She’s enjoyed being able to spend more time on the work she needs, and not spending as much time on content she already understands.
Before classes ended, Laws said she and classmates made group chats, and she feels like it’s helped in some ways.
“It’s totally different than seeing them face-to-face,” she said.
Berko said that, considering the short notice teachers had to prepare for digital learning, many teachers have put good assignments together.
Spending time on the schoolwork helps keep prevent him from binging TV shows and thinking about the pandemic, Berko said.
The governor’s executive order for residents to stay home has also given Berko a chance to spend more time with his family, which includes his parents, three younger siblings – a sister in 10th grade, brother in seventh grade, and brother in fifth grade. Berko said they’re keeping a schedule, being intentional about having meals together, and working to control what they can control in a time of uncertainty.
Dealing with the lack of social interaction has been a challenge for Berko, who previously attended school, worked at Skoops and volunteered at church. Berko said he’s called friends, used FaceTime, and used Zoom for class meetings.
Berko has also tried to look at the positive side – he’s had time to slow down, reflect and be intentional about what he does each day.
The future of the school year was something Laws considered prior to Whitmer closing schools, and she was going to be bummed about closure.
When school was last in session on March 13, Laws said it was a “weird day” and there was a “different mood” as everyone walked around the building and classes. Laws said she didn’t think anyone anticipated it would be the last day there for the school year.
The day before schools closed, Laws dropped off her athletic forms to allow her to play tennis, which now won’t happen. Laws said it’s upsetting spring sports are over.
With the final few weeks ahead, Berko said he thinks there’s continued sadness ahead for himself and other seniors. Berko said although they look back and remember complaining about things like going to school and writing essays, now that’s what students want.
“That’s all we want now, so to not go back to that will be really sad,” he said. “To not be able to take those final steps through the building on your last day, to not say goodbye to your teachers in person will be sad.”
