They say time is money.
But when you take all the time Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has had to prepare for next week’s NHL draft – we’re closing in on seven months since his team last played a hockey game – and add all the picks and possibilities in front of him, what you get is a man who sounds unencumbered.
That’s a refreshing change, after too many years of feeling the opposite here in Detroit, whether it was the weight of bad contracts Yzerman’s predecessor handed out or the outsized expectations that left a Red Wings roster that was sinking instead of swimming.
It’s also a rarity in the NHL at the moment, as many of Yzerman’s peers find themselves scrambling now in the face of a compressed offseason schedule and a depressed league economy. The annual entry draft is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, qualifying offers for restricted free agents are due at the same time, and the floodgates for unrestricted free agency will open next Friday.
A flat salary cap ($81.5 million) for next season – and maybe the season after that as well – is forcing teams to make some deeper cuts than usual. And quickly, in some cases, as Yzerman’s successor in Tampa, Lightning GM Julien BriseBois, noted shortly after his team hoisted the Stanley Cup this week, because “the longer we wait, the fewer options we may have.”
Yzerman, for one, doesn’t have that worry, though he’s well aware he doesn’t have a Cup-contending roster, either. Coming off a historically-awful finish last season, the rebuilding Red Wings are flush with cap space – only Ottawa and Buffalo have more this fall – and we’ve seen the Wings capitalize on that already. They offered a lifeboat to the New York Rangers to take on the final year of veteran defenseman Marc Staal’s contract last week in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2021. And with other teams facing a similar financial crunch, they’re in a position to do more.
Willing to listen
“I’ve had some discussions with other general managers about (how) they’re looking to create cap space,” Yzerman said Thursday in a pre-draft video conference. “But it really depends on their level of urgency or what else they’re trying to do for it to make sense. We try to justify, ‘What is a second-round pick worth?’ or ‘What is a first-round pick worth?’ if we’re, in effect, buying that. ...
“We’re open to it – we have the ability to do it if we want. Right now, I’m not really sure – based on the discussions I’ve had – that I really expect anything to come along that will make sense for us to do it. But there’s still plenty of time.”
And money, though Yzerman does have a couple of big-ticket items on his offseason to-do list as well, coming to terms on contract extensions for restricted free agents Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi. Ideally, he’d get those two locked up before the start of free agency – negotiations are “ongoing” with their agents, Yzerman says – but ask him if he needs that cost-certainty now and you’ll get another shrug.
“I’m confident we’ll get them signed at some point, and we’d like to do that as soon as possible,” he said. “But the process takes time. And that’s OK. It’s not really gonna hold us back from doing anything else we need to do.”
That’s because Yzerman doesn’t expect to be diving headfirst into the first wave of free agency next week, doling out huge salaries on long-term deals for the top free agents in the marketplace. The Red Wings, dead last in the NHL standings by a wide margin last season, aren’t in a position to do that yet. And while Yzerman cautions that he “wouldn’t rule out anything,” in the next breath he also adds, “I think it’s a fair assumption that we’ll be relatively conservative.”
So expect more of the same from what we saw last summer, with a few free-agent additions on short-term deals to fill out Detroit’s roster. Yzerman confirmed Thursday he won’t be extending a contract offer to goalie Jimmy Howard prior to him hitting free agency next week. So he plans to sign a free-agent goalie to play alongside Jonathan Bernier in Detroit, and there’s a glut of netminders who’ll be available.
First, though, there’s a slew of draft picks to make. And after the scouting process was short-circuited by the pandemic and then extended a few months by the NHL’s bubble-hockey tournament to decide a champion.
“I think we’re as well-prepared as we can be under the circumstance,” Yzerman said Thursday. “We’re comfortable that we have enough information to make good decisions.”
Comforted, too, that he has plenty of ammunition, owning six of the first 65 picks in this year’s draft, not to mention another half-dozen picks in the first three rounds next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.