Angelo Frank Marasco, age 89, of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, in Park Ridge, Illinois. He was born May 17, 1930, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, to the late Phillip and Josephine Marasco.
In 1957, he married the love of his life, Faith Ann Walsh, and they went on to have eight children, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His family brought great joy to his life. A Korean War veteran, he spent his career in the aviation industry and also volunteered for a wide range of organizations. Angelo was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Spring Lake, Michigan.
Visitation: Monday, February 3, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, Illinois 60025. Info: www.donnellanfuneral .com or 847-675-1990.
