Ann Kammeraad, age 87, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born October 17, 1932, to Henry and Ann (Bergklint) Koppel in Muskegon, Michigan.
Ann was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary and served as secretary and first vice president. She also was a partner in the 8 & 40 Salon and held offices for several years. Ann was active in FLDL, where she volunteered for the used bookstore known as Cheapstacks and held offices of president, secretary and treasurer. In the past, Ann sang with the Sweet Adelines and was president of Lady Elks when they held the 50th anniversary.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis, on May 18, 2006; her brothers, John and Mark; and her parents.
Ann is survived by her brother, Thomas Koppel; nieces: Siri (Doug) Slagboom and their children, Reid and Sloane; Kim Kammeraad, Cheryl Brazell, Diane (Gary) Vronen and their children, Kayla, Calista and Bryce; nephews, Gregg Kammeraad, Von Kammeraad and David (Barb) Koppel; and sisters-in-law: Nancy Koppel, Ann Marie Koppel, Beverley Kammeraad, Pauline Kammeraad and Nanette Kammeraad.
A memorial service for Ann will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the Legion. Memorial contributions to the Loutit District Library or The Girls State Program by the American Legion Auxiliary are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
