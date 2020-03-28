“The angels beckoned Netta to heaven’s open door” from Heartwood Lodge in Spring Lake, Michigan, on March 25, 2020.
Netta was born in Grand Rapids on October 10, 1925, to Emma and Joseph DeVries, who was a Christian Reformed minister. She moved to Spring Lake as a young child and considered herself blessed to live there for the next 17 years.
She graduated from GHHS in 1943. Netta trained as a licensed practical nurse at Mary Free Bed Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she worked caring for infant patients until she moved to Grand Haven so she could work for her brother, Dr. Peter DeVries, as his receptionist/nurse until he retired. Then she went on to serve as activity coordinator at the Ottawa County Senior Center. She loved playing card games with the seniors. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and was famous for her chocolate chip cookies.
She lived a full life filled with family, friends and helpers. After coming to Grand Haven, she formed a friendship with Carol Dusterwinkle, which lasted 40 years. Carol said, “She may be short in stature, but in my mind she stands tall.” Carol insisted that Netta learn to drive a car, so she taught her. It gave Netta an independence which she took advantage of for many years.
Netta was the favorite aunt of 10 nieces and nephews. She was the “nanny’ who moved in when the parents went on vacation or a baby was expected. Her nieces, Jane Hunter and Susie Barwis, each moved to Michigan at a time when Netta needed more help. They and her sister Josephine faithfully visited Netta, using their many caregiving talents until the end.
Netta was a long-time member of the Second Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven, where she served as a deaconess. She also belonged to the Ottawa County Medical Assistants Society and the North Ottawa Free Bed Guild.
Annetta was preceded in death by her siblings: Dr. Peter DeVries, brother, and her sister, Evelyn Posthumus. Peter’s wife, Muriel, and daughter Nancy; Evelyn’s husband John; and sister Josephine’s husband, Dr. William Reus, also predeceased Annetta. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Reus of Grand Rapids; nine nieces and nephews, and their spouses and their children; and those who cared for her, many becoming her lifelong friends.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Memorial Service for Netta will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com to sign Netta’s online guestbook.
