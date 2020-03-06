Barbara Casemier, age 93 of Spring Lake, went to be with her Lord on February 28, 2020. Barbara was born June 15, 1926, in Marne, Michigan, to the late Henry and Helen Carpenter Storey.
Barbara’s family moved to Spring Lake when she was 15, where she attended Grand Haven High School and graduated at the age of 16 in 1942. After having to wait a year to enter nursing school because she was too young, Barbara went on to earn her registered nursing degree from Butterworth Hospital School of Nursing and then entered the Army Nurse Corps, where she was stationed in Detroit, Michigan. World War II ended, and Barbara came back to Spring Lake where she met Henry Casemier Jr. Henry and Barbara married and went on to live a rich and full life, raising three children: Steven (Kathleen), Marc (Linda) and Rebecca (Jeffery).
Barbara’s life included countless hours as a community volunteer at Christ Community Church and North Ottawa Community Hospital as a gift shop buyer for over 28 years. Barbara enjoyed golfing, as she played on leagues at Spring Lake Country Club, Grand Haven Golf Course and Fruitport Golf Course. She was an expert seamstress and knitter; creating beautiful fisherman knit sweaters for her children and grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband, often for business and for pleasure. Barbara enjoyed attending sporting events for her grandchildren: Joshua (Bree) Casemier, Jason (Crystal) Casemier, Nicholas Casemier, Melissa (Scott) Merrill and Phillip Rowe. The family has since grown to include five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Barbara was preceded in death by husband Henry Casemier Jr., grandson Henry P. Casemier, brothers George Storey and Dr. Richard Storey, DVM, and several brother/sisters-in-law on the Casemier side. Barbara is survived by sister-in-law Pat Casemier Wolffis and sister-in-law Doris Schilleman.
The center nucleus of her family, Barbara was a remarkable woman, wife, mother and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will take place this summer to remember Barbara in love, friendship, generosity and kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.