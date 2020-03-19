Barbara M. Skogler, age 77 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her sister, Carol; sons, Nick and Jayson; and grandsons, Brayden and Sam.
Friends may meet the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to M.A.D.D. or your favorite charity. Please visit www.klaassenfuneral home.com for full obituary and to sign Barbara’s online guestbook.
