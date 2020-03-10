Carl VanRaalte, 83, died March 7, 2020, at the Poppen House in Muskegon, Michigan. Born in Ferrysburg, Michigan. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents, Dick and Florence; and siblings: Esther, Margaret, Ruth, Dick Jr., Herbert, Darwin, Harold and Donald.
Served in West Germany with occupation forces after World War II. Enjoyed working on projects with good friends.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Susie; children: Larry of Muskegon, Terri Graves of Arkansas, Sandra of Grand Rapids, Cindy and Penny of Muskegon; and his brother, Louis of Grand Haven. He is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his precious sidekick, Little Bit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.