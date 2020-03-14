Carol Ann Garthwaite of Kalamazoo, Michigan, age 81, passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Carol was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on April 1, 1938, the daughter of Carl E. and Pauline Sikkenga. Carol was very well-known as an accomplished artist and had a true talent for painting. She had a indomitable spirit. Her family and her love of the arts were extremely important to her. Carol graduated from Hope College in Holland, Michigan. Carol was first and foremost a mom. She took pride in taking care of and raising her four children, and dearly loved her grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Scott Garthwaite of Oak Park, Illinois, Denise Garthwaite of Brighton, Michigan, Kim (Marc) Claflin of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Ann (Kurt) Nank of Downers Grove, Illinois. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Richard Garthwaite, Riley and Madyson Claflin, Tyler and Zachary Nank; as well as her brother, Richard (Phyllis) Sikkenga of Roscommon, Michigan.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place and a gathering to celebrate Carol’s life will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Country Acres Village Clubhouse located at 2300 Barney Road, in Kalamazoo. Carol’s wish is for anyone to whom she created one of her paintings to please bring it to the memorial service for display. If you care to make a memorial contribution, you may do so by making them to West Michigan Cancer Center, c/o the funeral home. All are encouraged to leave a condolence message for Carol’s family.
Arrangements by Joldersma & Klein, 917 S. Burdick Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 (269-343-2628).
