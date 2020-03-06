Mrs. Catherine VanderZalm, age 99, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born March 13, 1920, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to George and Mary (Berninger) Friedel. On November 13, 1944, she married James T. VanderZalm in Ekton, Maryland, and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2007.
Catherine was a former member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and enjoyed playing bingo in her later years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Vicki) VanderZalm of St. George, Utah; granddaughter, Rebecca (James) Mathews; daughter-in-law, Kjersti Emerson; and great-grandchildren: MacKenna, Shelby, Ahna and Henrik. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Friedel; and grandson, Matthew VanderZalm.
There will be a private graveside service. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com
