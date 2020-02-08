It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Cathy. But it is with a light heart that she is now in the joyous company of her mom and dad, Rose and Dan; her loving brother Dan; and her treasured friends, Patty and Terrell. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob LaTour; her devoted daughter, Danielle Potter (father Bruce Potter); her cherished family: MaryAnn and Larry Bengtsson, Margaret and Ralph Spyker, Michael and Ginger Magistro, Amy and Jim Kraus; and many nieces and nephews.
Cathy was raised in a traditional Italian home and was very proud of her Italian heritage. She was thankful that her parents provided her with a foundation of her Catholic education. Her greatest joy was the birth of her daughter, Danielle. Her greatest accomplishment was earning her teaching degree at Michigan State University and the completion of her master’s degree. Her professional career was with Holt Public Schools as a remedial reading teacher. Her proudest achievement was her ability to connect with students who struggled. She championed the underdog and inspired from within a love of reading and a desire to learn. Her greatest gift was donating her kidney to her dad, blessing him with 16 more years of a quality life to be able to enjoy his family and travel.
The family would like to acknowledge the support of Hospice of North Ottawa Community Health System (NOCHS), with a special heartfelt thanks to Andrea, Margaret and Cathy’s NOCHS companions: Brenda, Cris and JoAnne.
In the words of her dear friend, Patty: “Cathy, thank you for making me better than who I am. I am whole in my moments with you.”
Finally, we offer this and hope it brings a smile: There is God’s time and there is Cathy time; we had to wait for Cathy.
A celebration of Cathy’s life is being planned for: April 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Harbourfront Place, Porto Bello Restaurant, 41 Washington, in Grand Haven, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Cathy’s honor to Harbor Humane Society, Hospice of NOCHS, Smile Train Inc., or a charity of your choice.
