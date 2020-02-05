Charles “Butch” Leslie Vander Laan, age 68, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at home. He was born July 22, 1951, in Grand Haven to Charles F. and Elizabeth Ann (Mitchell) Vander Laan.
Butch was retired from Bastian Blessing. He loved doing scrimshaw, carpentry and making dreamcatchers.
He is lovingly remembered by special friend, Nancy Paul; his mother, Elizabeth Vander Laan; sister, Carol Heath; brother, Dennis (Lori) Vander Laan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Kevin Vander Laan.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.