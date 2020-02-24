Charles “Charlie” Edward Fett, age 88 of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at home. He was born October 2, 1931, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Walter and Nellie (Ruiter) Fett.
Charlie graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1949 and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his discharge, he worked for Eagle Ottawa Leather and then became a well-known mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 26 years. He married Darlene Beckman on November 3, 1956, in Grand Haven. Charlie was a big sports fan who loved attending Buccaneer football games, golfing, going to the casino and working out in his yard.
Charlie will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 63 years, Darlene; daughter, Jill (Tom) Osbeck of Chelsea, Michigan; granddaughters: Elise (Nick) Roberds, Hannah Osbeck and Delaney Osbeck; brothers: Richard, Jim (Joan), Gene (Phyllis) and Gary (Ruth Ann) Fett; brothers-in-law, Tom “Verne” Beckman and Gary Beckman; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Fett Jr.; and sister-in-law, Joyce Fett.
A Celebration of Life for Charlie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Haven High School Bucs Boosters. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Charlie’s online guestbook.
