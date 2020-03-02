Charles “Chuck” Holmes, 78, of West Olive unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020.
Chuck was born to Charles E. Holmes and Margret (Joseph) Searle in Grand Haven. He married Patricia Tannehill in 1962. Together they raised five children with love, discipline, humor and patience. Pat passed away in early 2002. In 2003, Chuck married Nancy Kleiner DeYoung, combining their families.
He is dearly missed by his loved ones, including his wife, Nancy; children: Kelley (Steve) Beld, Diana (Rich) Simons, Mary (Mark) Weise, Joseph (Tina) Holmes and Charlie Holmes; his stepchildren, Tyce DeYoung (Rebecca Ackerman) and Sarah DeYoung; grandchildren: Erin (Seth) Maine, Matt (Maddie) Beld, Dylan Simons, Ben Simons, L.J. Holmes and Zane Weise; great-grandchildren, Landon and Peyton Maine; and siblings, Mary Lemieux and David (Judy) Holmes.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 4, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Grand Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Those wishing to offer condolences or view a full obituary may visit simply cremationaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.