Charles William Warber, age 67 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital, Meyer Heart Clinic. He was born May 13, 1952, in Grand Haven to the late Allen Louis and Goldie May (Beals) Warber.
Charles worked at the 1900 plant of Shape Corp. for 25 years, and made several friends over his time there. He had a passion for four-wheel-drive Dodge trucks and collecting antique tractors and parts; he entered his economy tractor in many tractor pulls, which he was very proud of. Charles was a well-liked person who was always willing to help others when needed. He will be remembered and missed by many.
Charles is survived by his two brothers, George (Gwen) Warber and Clyde Warber, all of Grand Haven; his niece, Lisa Warber; nephew, Dr. Adam Warber; best friend, Dave Almond; close friends: Izzy Molter, Nick Molter and Jason Landers; childhood friend since the first day of school, Ken Menglos; and last but not least, his friend and doctor, Jack Roossien.
According to Chuck’s wishes, there will be no services held and he will be laid to rest next to his parents at Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery in the spring. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Charles’ name to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Shape Corp. for a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association in memory of Charles. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Charles’ family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.