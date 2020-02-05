Craig Allen Taylor, age 39 of Norton Shores, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born January 2, 1981, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to William T. and Beverly (Risher) Taylor.
Craig attended Grand Haven High School and was a lifelong resident of the West Michigan area. He was employed by Tyson Foods in Zeeland, and also worked at Burger King. Craig enjoyed playing video games and liked being in the outdoors in the woods. Craig’s biggest joy in life was his son, William.
Craig will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his son, William David Taylor; mother and step-father, Beverly and Eldon Dodd of Middleville, Michigan; sister, Marla (Andy) Morey; aunt, Belinda (Timothy) Wright; uncles, Brad (Renee) Risher and Bruce (Sharon) Risher; mother of his son, Jessica Milligan; several nieces; and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, William T. Taylor in 2008; and brother, Thomas Taylor in 2018.
The Memorial Service for Craig will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lifetree Community Church (10933 Lake Michigan Drive, West Olive, MI 49460), with Pastor Jeff Elzinga officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, or The Momentum Center for Suicide Prevention. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Craig’s online guestbook or leave a message of condolence for his family.
