David M. Boruta, age 72 of Grand Haven, passed away March 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patty, in 2019. David is survived by his children: David (Tracy) Boruta, Michael (Nicole Gans) Boruta and Patrick (Casey Nousain) Boruta; grandchildren: Jonah, Eva and Matthew; brothers, Bob (Arleen) Boruta and Chris (Fay) Rogers; sister, Nancy (Bob) Demmink; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Margo (Paul) Heitzman, Sheri (Jay) Vree and Jack (Cindy) Bechtold; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, 406 E. Savidge Street. Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday at Heritage Life Story Funeral Home – Alt & Shawmut Hills Chapel, 2120 Lake Michigan Drive NW, from 5-7:30 p.m., where a Scripture service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also visit at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions to CurePSP are appreciated. His family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Green Acres in Allendale and all the caregivers who have loved and supported David in these last few difficult years. To read more about David’s life, to share a memory or photo, or to sign his guestbook, visit www.heritagelifestory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.