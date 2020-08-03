Donna Lois Wolters, age 91, of Grand Haven, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Mrs. Wolters was born to Jacob and Anna Wiersema on April 21, 1929, in Zeeland, Michigan. She grew up on a farm and that instilled a lifelong appreciation of nature and animals in her. Donna loved bird watching, gardening and all kinds of animals. Mrs. Wolters was an active, hard working wife and mother. She was very involved in her children’s lives and activities, encouraging them to do their best, and described as feisty by her husband and children. She had a heart for people and service, always taking care of family and friends. Donna was a lifelong knitter and would make hats for newborn babies at Holland Hospital, countless sweaters, Afghans, and socks for family and friends, and prayer shawls for others. She was a long time faithful member of Ottawa Reformed Church. Northern Michigan was her favorite place. Donna enjoyed cooking and would often pass time doing crossword puzzles. Mrs. Wolters was a proud mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Mr. Edward Roy; children, Marcia Smith of West Olive, Scott (Sandy) Wolters of West Olive, Kathi (Kurt) Haveman of Hudsonville and Mary (Jeff) Faber of West Olive; grandchildren, Wendi Folkert of Lake Stevens, WA; Amanda (Mark) Jones of Las Vegas, NV; Alison Smith (Chris Fiore) of Frazier Park, CA, Meredith (Rob) Ravinsky of Scottsdale, AZ, Samantha (Jason) Grimes of Pax River, MD, Sarah Smith of Denver, CO, Caleb Wolters (Shelly) of Norton Shores, Danielle (Mike) O’Toole of Norton Shores, Susan (Lance) Kornoelje of Zeeland, Ben (Kelsey) Haveman of Grand Junction, CO, Elizabeth (Rick) Karel, Morley and Justin (Chelsea) Faber of Seattle, WA, Shaina (Mark) Strikwerda of Zeeland; brother and sisters-in-Law, Bette Wiersema, Bette Derks,Eleanor Wolters, Bob( Millie) Wolters, Don(Joyce) Wolters and Randy Wolters; 15 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Wolters was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob (Anna) Wiersema; stepmother, Lorraine Wiersema Bolt; mother and father in-Law, Edward (Helen) Wolters; son-in-law, Larry Smith; brothers, Dwight Wiersema, Burton Gerald Wiersema, Delbert Wiersema, Ken Wiersema, & Leroy Wiersema; sisters, Annabelle Miller & Shirley Neuman; brothers and sisters in-law, Millie Wiersema, Julia Wiersema, Herbert Wolters, Glenn Wolters, Dorothy Hegedus and Ruth Wolters.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, August 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. Facial coverings and social distancing would be greatly appreciated. A funeral ceremony to honor Mrs. Wolter’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 11:00 a.m., at Ottawa Reformed Church, 11390 Stanton St., West Olive, Michigan. Reverend Mike Van Buren will preside over the service.
To leave a memory or sign an online guestbook please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ottawa Reformed Church: Kids Hope and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Professional service entrusted to the Northwood Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.