Dorothy Lillian Bochenek, age 85, of Robinson Township passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born January 30, 1935, in Holland to Jasper and Laura (Deters) Stygstra. She married Walter J. Bochenek Jr. on May 23, 1953; he preceded her in death on February 8, 2012.
Dorothy graduated from Grand Haven High School. She especially enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers. Her other interests were her four beautiful cats: Peanut, Momma Kitty, Tommy and Charlie.
She is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Kathi Jewell of West Olive and Terri (William) Schmidt of Mountain View, Arkansas; two sons, Mike Bochenek of Muskegon and Eugene (Lori) Bochenek of Grand Haven; special friend, Bob Lowry; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty VanderHeidi of West Olive and Sally Wingarden of Fort Myers, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by great-grandson, Haden Bochenek; four sisters: Gloria Hardy, Laura Mae Bradley, Harriet Makin and Bonnie VanHees; and her brother, Jasper Stygstra Jr.
A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Robinson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
