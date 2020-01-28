Dorothy Mae Ankelen, age 97, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born August 6, 1922, in Grand Haven to the late William and Lavina (Buys) Mastenbrook. Dorothy married William “Bill” Ankelen, who preceded her in death in 1988.
Dorothy was a dedicated wife and mother who spent much of her time caring for the needs of her family. She had many close friends with whom she enjoyed all forms of crafting; her creativity showed in the work she accomplished over the years.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cynthia Ankelen; sons, Bret and Terry (Patricia) Ankelen; granddaughter, Mary Flagler; and great-grandsons, Riley and Max Flagler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; two sisters; and a brother.
Private Family Services were held. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Dorothy’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.