Mr. Douglas E. Gardner, age 81, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Grand Haven. He was born January 16, 1939, in Grand Haven to Howard and Gertrude (Witt) Gardner.
On September 7, 1963, he married the former Kay Bruhn, and she survives him. He proudly served his country while in the United States Air Force.
Doug worked at Spectra Products in production control and stayed busy after his retirement at D&W Fresh Market. He enjoyed watching and showing movies, playing solitaire on his computer, and photography. Doug and Kay took several hiking trips around Michigan, and he also made time to fish with his grandson, Nick.
Doug is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay; children: Renee (Jeff) Zachariason, Danielle (Dwayne) White and Rebecca (Michael) Tober; grandson, Nicklas Zachariason; great-grandson, Mayson Zachariason; step-grandchildren: Josh White, Brendan Tober and Brynne Tober; and brother, Dan (Ellen) Gardner.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, January 27, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444, with Father Dave Gross presiding. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Four Pointes of Grand Haven or Peace at Home Caregivers in Doug’s memory. Please visit the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
