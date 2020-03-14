Dr. Bernard M. Veenstra, age 93, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Heartwood Hospice after a brief illness. He was born January 25, 1927, in Moline, Michigan, to Henry and Alida (Buist) Veenstra.
On September 4, 1953, he married Lois Jean DeKruyter. They enjoyed 29 years together before she preceded him in death on June 3, 1982. On November 26, 1983, he married Janice Hall Hoekstra, and they were blessed with 36 years together.
Dr. Veenstra practiced family medicine in Grand Haven for many years before retiring in 1986. He was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church, where he served in many capacities. He was a man with a curious mind, enjoyed creative pursuits including woodworking, writing and drawing, and was really a jack-of-all trades. He spent many days with family and friends at his cabin fishing, hiking and canoeing. He loved reading, both fiction and nonfiction, and shared many books with his book-club friends. He loved learning about the latest discoveries in medicine, science and engineering. He was an enthusiastic skier, a diehard tennis player, and a determined but less than accomplished sailor and golfer. As he traveled the world, he used his skills as a doctor in underdeveloped countries and enjoyed new cultures and vistas. He loved God and purposefully chose activities in life as a way of serving and expressing gratitude to Him. He delved deeply into understanding the ways of God and is now eagerly asking many questions that he could not find answers to while living this life. We will miss his wisdom.
Dr. Veenstra is survived by his wife, Janice; children: Judy (the late Steven) Brown, Sherry (George) Bazuin, David (Cindi) Veenstra, Chris/Craig (Nancy) Veenstra, Gayle (Doug) DeHaan and Lissy (Dave) Moore; grandchildren: Jennifer Brown, Geoffrey (Rachel) Bazuin, Elita Bazuin, Ryan (Sarah) Veenstra, Jeremy (Nikki) Veenstra, Jason (Lynda) Veenstra, Brad DeHaan, Taylor DeHaan, Davis (Brooke) Moore and Devin (Erica) Moore; plus 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd (Mickey) Veenstra; and sisters-in-law: Marilyn Veenstra Marcus, Anne Veenstra and Kathy Veenstra; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Lois; and brothers: Marvin, Rod and Paul.
Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a future time, yet to be determined. Memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Veenstra may be made to World Renew (https://worldrenew.net/) or the Luke Society (www.luke society.org/). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. Send a private message to the family: https://form.jotform.com/200726765931055.
