Dr. Donald “Don” Edward Sikkema, age 87 of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at home. He was born March 22, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Edward and Rose (Van Houten) Sikkema.
Don married Dorothy Bulthuis on June 10, 1955, in Cutlerville, Michigan. Don graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School and then Calvin College. After receiving his Medical Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Medical School, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army (1957-1960) and a medical missionary to Nigeria (1960-1963). He returned to the U of M Medical School to specialize in internal medicine and cardiology. He practiced medicine in Grand Haven from 1967 until he retired in 2001. Don headed up the ICU at North Ottawa Community Hospital and started the “Nurse of the Year” award. He was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church, where he served as an elder. Don was also a member of Luke Society and board member of Christian Reformed World Missions. He was a member of the Grand Haven Rotary Club and past board member of the Peoples Bank and Trust (NBD) for many years.
Don will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy; five children: Kevin (Cheryl) Sikkema of Overland Park, Kansas, Keith (Gwen) Sikkema of Middleville, Michigan, Kimberly Beelen of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Adele (Timothy) Jablonski of Holland, Michigan, and Eric Sikkema of Denver, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Suzanne Wierenga; and brother, James (Ruth) Sikkema. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mary Anne Sikkema; and brother-in-law, Robert Wierenga.
The Memorial Service for Don will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Second Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Laura de Jong officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Love in Action or Habitat for Humanity. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Don’s online guestbook.
