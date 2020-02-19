Dr. George J. Hoekstra, age 88 of Holland (formerly of Kalamazoo and West Olive), passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born December 18, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to Louis and Lena (Bosch) Hoekstra.
George graduated from Holland Christian High School, attended Hope College for three years, and then went on to the University of Michigan Medical School. He married Dorothy “Dotty” Moerdyk on September 3, 1954, in Holland, Michigan. George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the medical field from 1956 to 1961. He enjoyed traveling, reading, golfing, paddle ball and running. George was also a bit of a car buff, enjoying Oldsmobiles and Porsches before they got to be extremely expensive. His volunteer medical missionary work took him to Honduras three times, Ecuador twice, Nicaragua, Bahrain and Ethiopia, among other places.
George and Dotty were very active in the churches they attended, and George often served as an elder and deacon. They were former members of Haven Reformed in Kalamazoo, First Reformed of Grand Haven and First Reformed of Holland.
George is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 65 years, Dotty; and his four sons: Lou (Beth), Jim (Sheryl), Bill (Casandra) and Dick (Susan) Hoekstra. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Helen Selles. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Vanessa Hoekstra.
The Memorial Service for George will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Reformed Church of Holland. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions in memory of George may be made to the Reformed Church of America Board of Missions, First Reformed Church of Holland, or First Reformed Church of Grand Haven. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com to sign George’s online guestbook.
