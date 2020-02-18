Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy and windy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.