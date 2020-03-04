Dr. James Robert Lucie, talented and caring physician, celebrated knifemaker, journeyman ironworker, avid collector and beloved father of four daughters, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 3, 2020, at the age of 91.
He was highly respected by his family, friends and colleagues for a life defined by deep intelligence, integrity, compassion and a tireless work ethic. He was always willing to listen, help and teach others, no matter who they were or where they came from. He was incredibly smart, talented, artistic, a good storyteller, funny – the list is endless.
Jim was born July 2, 1928, in Buffalo, New York, to Alyce Bloomgren and George Lucie. After graduating from high school in Buffalo and serving two years in the Army on an island in the Pacific, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951 from the premedical program at the University of Buffalo. Four years later, he received a medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Following the family tradition of his father and grandfather, Jim spent summers as an ironworker; first as an apprentice and then as an official card-carrying journeyman ironworker – one of his most proud accomplishments. This work enabled him to finance his college education and complete medical school. Following a medical internship, he was recruited by the Lions Club to move to Fruitport, Michigan, and he became the town’s first full-time family physician. While living in Fruitport, he met the love of his life, Eunice Hesselsweet, whom he married in 1960. Sixteen years later, he undertook a three-year residency in anesthesiology, returning to practice anesthesiology for the next 20 years in the Fruitport area. Jim was devoted to his career in medicine, and in his many decades of practicing medicine, he touched the lives of countless patients and their families.
He was a leader and active in his community, serving on the school board as well as other organizations. He enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful furniture, built his own darkroom in his house to develop photos, and was a life-long learner with countless interests.
Jim collected antique rifles and other antiquities. He joined the American Society of Arms Collectors (ASAC), where he was an active member for over 50 years. He served in most officer positions, ending as president, and received numerous awards for his displays. He was also a member of the Kentucky Rifle Association.
While he was practicing medicine in Fruitport, Jim met William Scagel, a blacksmith who created knives and wrought iron artistic works. Jim became friends with Bill and developed an interest in the artistic works that Bill created. Jim collected many pieces that Bill made and was able to purchase some of Bill’s tools and supplies following Bill’s death. After Jim’s retirement from medicine, he began learning how to make knives to follow in Bill Scagel’s footsteps.
Jim made gorgeous, hand-forged knives in his forge in Fruitport, and became very well known as an incredibly talented knifemaker. The waiting list to purchase his knives was many years long. In 2010, he wrote a book, “Scagel Handmade,” about Bill Scagel’s life with photographs of the significant collection of Bill’s creations that Jim collected over the years, as well as a chapter on Jim’s own knives. Jim was a sought-after speaker about Bill and authored numerous articles about him. In addition, he was a member of the American Bladesmith Society and a kindred soul to many of its members. He was always willing to teach others how to make knives or learn about anything else that he could share.
Jim moved to Austin, Texas, for the last five years of his life to spend time with one of his daughters and two of his granddaughters, whom he adored.
He loved his entire family and wanted nothing more than to spend time with them. He is survived by four loving daughters he cherished: Sandi Doctor (Ed Doctor) of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Robin Lucie (Scott Southworth) of Durango, Colorado; Pam LaFrance (Phil LaFrance) of Ridgeland, South Carolina; and Stephanie Lucie (Roy Keithley) of Austin, Texas; as well as 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nephews Chris Lucie (Mary Lucie) of Chicago, Illinois, and Eric Lucie (Laurie Lucie) of Santee, California, and niece Becky Isaacs (Dave Isaacs) of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and their children, as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice; his brother, Rexford; and his parents, Alyce and George.
The family is planning a memorial gathering to celebrate Jim’s life this summer in Fruitport, Michigan. Please share your memories at www.forevermissed.com/drjimlucie/about. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in his honor are encouraged to consider either the American Bladesmith Society or Hospice Austin.
