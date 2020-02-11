Edward Joseph Albrecht Sr., 82, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Ludington, Michigan, on December 7, 1937, son of Joseph and Jule Albrecht. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Kay; his sister, Jean Comstock; and brothers, Donald and Robert Albrecht.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Rodriguez of Ludington, Michigan; his four sons: Edward Albrecht Jr. (Denise) of Wilmington, N.C., Dale and Todd Albrecht of Leland, N.C., and Rick (Penelope) Romans of Marne, Michigan; grandchildren: Dr. Ryan (Anna) and Kyle (Lisa Maleski) Romans, Alex (Ciera), Adam (Cassie), Eddie and Jordan Albrecht, Adam Williams; great-grandchildren: Rosalyn Grace and Clara Elise Romans, Autumn and Aiden Williams; many loved nieces and nephews; and friends Ginny Murray and Holly Joy.
Ed served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. For many years, he owned a snow plowing business and Albrecht Blueberry Farms in West Olive, Michigan, and Pender County, N.C. After retiring from farming, he became a technician for Air Serv. In recent years, he helped his sons at Ingram Bros. Inc. and Albrecht Construction.
Ed was a role model for his family and the many people who knew him. The experiences we have had with him have shaped the Albrecht family forever and will never be forgotten. There will be a memorial service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4849 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429) on February 15 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Ed asked for his friends and family to please donate to the St. Stanislaus Church.
Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com. Arrangements by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 (910-791-9099).
