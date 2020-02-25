Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elenore M. Kugler, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at home of complications after a recent stroke, at the age of 88. She was born February 11, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to German immigrant parents, the late Alois and Meta (Pauloweit) Kerscher.
Ella embraced all the city had to offer growing up – German cultural clubs, Belle Isle, Bob-Lo Boat, and heading north to Lexington to the family cottage on Lake Huron. After graduation from Denby High School in 1949, she met a handsome young man, also a first-generation German American and Denby graduate, Alfred Kugler, and they were married on February 2, 1952, in Detroit. They moved around the country for Al’s job with General Motors, finally settling in the Grand Haven area in 1967.
Ella joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven, where she has worshiped for over 50 years. Ella enjoyed going on trips and cruises with friends, walking the Mackinac Bridge Walk, volunteering at NOCH hospital, participating in the Altar Guild at St. John’s, and working at Tri-City Blueprint. She loved her pets, and always had a cat or a stray dog she took in.
Ella is survived by her five children: Linda (Jeff) Mills of Sevierville, Tenn., Laura (Brad) Groom of Canton, N.C., Lisa Kugler of Greeneville, Tenn., Heidi (Rick) Bauer of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Kurt (Nancy) Kugler of Spring Lake, Mich.; 11 grandchildren: Amanda Emory, Ben (April) Mills, Nathan (Valarie) Mills, Travis Groom, Adam, Noah, and Lydia Bauer, Toby and Rachel Crabtree, Erika and Jacob Kugler; six great-grandchildren: Rush, Lottie, Greta, Abel, Oliver and Margaret Mills; and Mitzi, her cat now being cared for by granddaughter, Amanda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Kugler, in 1998; in-laws, Gottlieb and Ernestine (Pfaff) Kugler; sister, Rosemarie Peters; and special friend, Bill O’Dwyer.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven, Michigan, or Noah Project in Muskegon. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Elenore’s online guestbook.
