Ellen Jones Tenney, age 78, of Grand Haven, Michigan, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born April 14, 1941, in Dalton, Georgia, to Clark W. and Elisabeth L. Jones.
Ellen was a graduate of Dalton High School in 1959 and attended Vanderbilt University where she received her BSN. Her nursing career spanned over 30 years working in hospitals, nursing care and hospice. She married John Keith Tenney on July 23, 1966, and was married for 34 years.
Ellen was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, working the thrift shop, serving on various committees and volunteering with Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry. She enjoyed collecting antiques, bird watching, sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.
Ellen is survived by her three children: Katherine Anne (James) Innes of Charlottesville, Virginia, Elisabeth Lowe (Jeremy) Leonard of Fruitport, Michigan, and Ivan Clark Tenney of Grand Haven, Michigan; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister, Anne (Warren) Sims; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, on November 24, 2000.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Jared C. Cramer officiating. In lieu of flowers or cards, a donation to The Loving Spoonfuls Fund can be made in care of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
