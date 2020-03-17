Erma Ruth Bartels, age 95, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born September 6, 1924, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late William and Martha (Schmidt) Johannes.
Erma graduated from Grand Haven High School and then graduated from Hackley Hospital School of Nursing. She married James C. Bartels on June 18, 1948, in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death on February 26, 2016. Besides being a long-time RN at Hackley Hospital and North Ottawa Community Hospital, Erma worked with and supported her husband Jim as the owners and operators of the Kinkema-Bartels Funeral Home and, later, the VanZantwick Bartels and Kammeraad Funeral Home in Grand Haven. Jim and Erma served our communities’ death care needs for over 60 years.
Erma was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, listening to afternoon ball games and was a big Tigers fan; always enjoying the games on TV. She liked spending time in Southern Florida in the winter months, and traveling up North (especially to Mackinac Island) in the summer and fall. Erma was a very loving and supportive grandmother to her only granddaughter, Kimberly Bartels Rykse.
Erma will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sons, Brad (Dawn) Bartels and Scott Bartels, all of Grand Haven; granddaughter, Kim (Jason) Rykse; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Maddox and Abram Rykse; sister-in-law, Leona Boerigter; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James “Jim” Bartels; sister, Esther Harper; and brother, Charles Scott.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, a private family Funeral Service will be held at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Erma’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.