Eugene Paul Fett, age 85 of Robinson Township, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born August 16, 1934, in Ferrysburg, Michigan, to the late Walter and Nellie (Ruiter) Fett.
Eugene married Phyllis Haskins on May 30, 1959, in Grand Haven, Michigan. He graduated from Grand Haven High School and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955. Eugene worked for Challenge Machinery for many years, and then Shape Corporation. He was a member of the VFW, and was vice president of the GHHS Band Parents Club, volunteering for many years at the football games and working the food booth. Eugene was an avid University of Michigan fan who enjoyed watching U of M football games, golfing, camping, traveling out west to Texas and doing the newspaper crossword puzzles. He also liked going out to breakfast and going to the casino.
Eugene will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis; daughter, Kim (Craig) Douglas of Iowa; sons, Gregory Fett (Jong Willett) of Ohio and Russell (Kristie) Fett of Texas; grandchildren: Clay and Faith Douglas, Benjamin and Travis Fett, and John and Michelle Willett; four great-grandchildren; brothers: Richard, Jim (Joan) and Gary (Ruth Ann) Fett; sister-in-law, Darlene Fett; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter Fett Jr. and Charles “Charlie” Fett; sisters-in-law, Joyce and Marion Fett; and brother-in-law, Bruce Haskins.
A Celebration of Life for Eugene and Charlie Fett will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com to sign Eugene’s online guestbook.
