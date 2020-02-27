Mr. Gerald Kukulski, age 70, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born August 12, 1949, in Chicago to Sigmond and Irene (Borombosez) Kukulski. On September 18, 1971, he married Barbara L. Martlink.
Gerald was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Elks Lodge. He was an avid golfer and a talented cook. He enjoyed working on cars and racing cars. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; two children, Jill (Ryan) Boon of Bay City and Jeffrey Kukulski of Grand Haven; two grandchildren, Lauren and Brooks Boon; sister, Judy (Casimer) Kozlowski; brother, James (Mary) Kukulski; sisters-in-law, Rita Kukulski and Jane Kukulski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Leonard (Virginia), Ralph and Donald Kukulski.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Schwartz. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Memorial contributions in memory of Gerald may be given to the St. Patrick–St. Anthony Food Pantry or Hospice of North Ottawa Community.
