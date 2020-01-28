Geraldine “Gerry” Rodarmer, age 97, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born January 12, 1923, and was raised in Grand Rapids. She was the daughter of Norman and Laura (Tiney) Simons.
Gerry graduated from Central High School in Grand Rapids in 1941, where she met J. Warren McKersie in 1940 and they got married in August 1941. They celebrated 35 wonderful, fun years together and raised four beautiful children. Warren preceded her in death on December 31, 1976. Gerry met Harold “Rod” Rodarmer in February 1979 and, after a neat courtship, they married on October 6, 1979. Rod preceded her in death on December 26, 1984.
Gerry was a former member of Christ Community Church, where she met many wonderful friends. In 2001, she joined the quilters group who met on Tuesdays at church and this became a highlight of her week.
Gerry is survived by three children: Linda (Mark) Lucas of Marne, Richard “Rick” (Mary Jo) McKersie of Grand Rapids and Lynn (Donna) Rogers, of Ely, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha (Dale) Gaastra, who passed away in 1993; brother, Ken; and sister, Patricia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Remembrance Church (4575 Remembrance Road, NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534) with Pastor Todd Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place in Fairplains Cemetery. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
