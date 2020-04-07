Mr. Glenn F. Leslie, age 88, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on December 17, 1931, to Kenneth and Elsie (Verway) Leslie, and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married the former Constance Modrack on November 27, 1954. Mr. Leslie had been employed as a firefighter for the city of Grand Haven for over 25 years until retiring in 1986. Glenn was a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed fishing and walking around the Robbins Road area.
Survivors: wife, Connie; three sons: Terrance (Linda) Leslie, Daniel (Denise) Leslie and James Leslie; one daughter, Diana (Michael Miedema) Wait; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jane Leslie; one brother, Elwood Leslie; and sister-in-law, Marge (Don) Pfeiffer. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and daughter-in-law, Pat Leslie.
Service: According to his wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or Cancer Center. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home, Muskegon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.