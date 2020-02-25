Harold Ryder Humble, age 95, of Dearborn, formerly of Farmington, Mason and Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born June 23, 1924, in Detroit to Joseph and Ethel Mary (Ryder) Humble.
Beloved husband of the late Jane, married in 1949. He is greatly missed by his children: Susan Sridharan (Sridhar), John (Janet), Jeff (Janell) and Steve (Carolyn); grandchildren: Mali, Kasey, Kyle, Cameron, Katie, Julia and Cole; and extended family and good friends.
Family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 p.m. in the Edison Room at Henry Ford Village, 15101 Ford Road (at Greenfield Road), Dearborn.
Arrangement by A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJ Desmond.com.
