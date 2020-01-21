Helen R. Langlois, age 96, of Nunica, Michigan, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at her home. She was born April 8, 1923, to the late Frank and Mary (Beer) Vrablic in Muskegon, Michigan.
Helen is survived by her children: Donna Carlston, JoAnn Windberg and Ken Langlois; six grandchildren: Melinda, Tom, Mike (Nicki), Rose (Larry), Monte (Carmen), Mack (Jill) and (Anne); 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Anthony (Carol) Vrablic; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert and Adrian, daughter Veronica; son David; son-in-law Jack Carlston; granddaughter Melissa; and siblings Maggie, Frank, Katie, Betty, Pauline, Theresa, Michael and Margaret.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17150 88th Ave., Coopersville, with Father Ayub Nasar celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Visitation: Wednesday at the Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with the Rosary at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation: Thursday 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at church. Memorial donations may be made to Coopersville Cares or Spectrum Health Hospice. An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.
Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (616-837-8161).
Helen Langlois
1923 – 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.