James T. Klouw, age 77 of Grand Haven, passed away January 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born November 7, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Bernard and Martha (Zajac) Klouw.
Jim graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1962. He married Carole Barnes on June 11, 1966, in Spring Lake, Michigan. Jim was a member of St. Patrick’s-St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish and worked for 10 years driving truck at AFAB Trucking. He enjoyed Michigan State basketball and football, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his five grandchildren as often as he could.
Jim will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 53 years, Carole; two sons, Scott (Laura) Klouw of Gilbert, Arizona, and Ryan (Theresa) Klouw of Fruitport, Michigan; grandchildren: Zach, Mitch, Jordan, Lauren and Cody; sister, Maggie Petrauskas; in-laws: Ron (Maryanne) Barnes, Judy Goding and Jack (Linda) DeCamp; and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service for Jim will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jim’s online guestbook.
