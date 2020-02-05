James “Jim” Anson Mulder, age 73 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at home. He was born June 10, 1946, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Anson G. and Ruth (Westerhouse) Mulder.
Jim served his country as an electrician’s mate in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1971, during the Vietnam Era. He married Carol Hoover on June 17, 1977, in Muskegon, Michigan. Jim was a lifelong resident of Grand Haven who graduated from Grand Haven High School and then Grand Valley State University with his bachelor’s degree. He worked for the city of Grand Haven at the Wastewater Treatment Plant for 25 years until his retirement.
Jim was a true Renaissance man with many talents and interests. He authored a novel titled “Islands of Pride,” and wrote a variety of songs and poems. A skilled handyman, Jim spent many hours remodeling the two homes he shared with his family. As a sportsman, he was a member of city recreational baseball and volleyball teams in his younger days, and coached his son’s soccer team. A philosopher and critic, all who knew Jim recognized his love of a good debate. All these and more were his interests, but his three abiding loves were sailing, music, and his family and friends.
Jim was a long-time member of the Grand River Sailing Club, where he served in many roles including race committee chairman, director, commodore and editor of the Rhumbline Newsletter. As a musician, he was a guitarist in the band Electric Fear in the 1970s and the Seymour Gray Band in his retirement along with his lifelong friends. With recordings from these bands as well as his solo efforts, Jim created several CDs and YouTube videos. When his grandchildren started piano lessons, he shared his love of music with them and coached them several times a week. Jim was a devoted husband and father, and enjoyed the decades-long annual traditions of attending Shakespeare plays in Ontario, Canada, with his wife, and camping trips to the Leelanau State Park with his son. Jim will be missed by many who knew him.
Jim is lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Carol; son, Anson R. Mulder of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Madeleine, Anson J. “A.J.”, and Raleigh Mulder; and sister, Linda Sack of South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janne Frost.
The Celebration of Life for Jim will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Grand Haven Sailing Team, c/o Grand River Sailing Club. Please visit www.klaassenfuneral home.com to sign Jim’s online guestbook.
