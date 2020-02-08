Janet Patricia Conroy (nee Klapperich), age 87 (August 9, 1932 to January 25, 2020), passed unexpectedly and peacefully. Formerly of Naples, Florida, Spring Lake and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Tim, whom she missed dearly since his passing six months ago. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents, Oliver “Tex” and Myrtle (nee Cloutier) Klapperich; and several of her siblings and spouses: Mary Ann Chaput (the late Bob), Buddy, Ted (the late Irene), Lou Bourgeau (the late Dave), Tom (Jo) and Joan Petrie (the late Roger). She is survived by her sister, Sybil D’Amico (the late Larry); by her eight adoring children and their spouses: Ann Fielder (Keith), Pat (Karin), Tim (Debbie), John (Jill), Tom (Kim), Brigid Voreis (Glenn), Brendan (Terry) and Molly Foley (Ed); and by 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Janet was a faithful member of St. Ann Parish (Naples), St. Mary’s (Spring Lake) and Immaculate Heart of Mary (Grand Rapids) for many years. She made friends with all she met, asking sincerely, “How are you today?” – and when she did you knew you had a friend. The store clerk, the bank teller or the stranger exiting an eye-catching car in a parking lot were hardly safe from her engaging smile and infectious ability to laugh at herself.
She adored and trusted Tim implicitly, and her unselfishness was the foundation of their family. She admonished, “You will leave this world a giver or a taker.” She was the former, and her integrity, generosity and humility guided her daily words and actions. She exhibited a palpable grace because she lived for others, not herself – whether finding you the perfect gift, or making you feel it was about “us going to lunch” when there was a doctor appointment first. She was insistent with her heart, never wavering from kindness, compassion and a chance to reach out to someone else.
Through song and prayer, laughter and travel, and a glass of wine or two, Janet Patricia tap danced her way into and out of this world and the hearts of many. Born the seventh of eight children, she loved her family. She was equally content to sit at the feet of her big brother to hear his stories, or to snuggle with a great-grandchild, infectiously smiling and laughing, because “it takes 37 less muscles to smile than to frown.” She made her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids just know they were her favorite. Now, she is back in the arms of those she loved most – Tim, her parents, her siblings, her friends, her God – singing songs and still counting her blessings. In her passing, heaven became a better place.
A Memorial to honor Janet’s extraordinary life will be celebrated March 7 at St. Mary’s Church, Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI. Visitation at the church, 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s. All are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.