Janet Patricia Conroy (nee Klapperich), August 9, 1932 to January 25, 2020. Arrangements at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge, Spring Lake, MI 49456, on March 7, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow. All are welcome.
