Jeffrey Wayne Bosch, 63, of Grand Haven died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 8:08 am
