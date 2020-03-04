Jeffrey Wayne Bosch, age 63, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. He was born October 14, 1956, in Zeeland, Michigan, to John H. and Jean (Zienstra) Bosch.
Jeff worked for 35 years in manufacturing in maintenance for ODL in Zeeland. He loved to drink beer, play in his yard, traveling, hobby farming, gardening, raise chickens and goats, and Ford Motor products.
He is lovingly remembered by three sons: Jesse Bosch, William Bosch and Robert Bosch, all of Grand Haven; two step-sons, Cory Mergener and Mike Snippe; seven step-grandchildren; his sister, Joyce Zwaagerman; four brothers: Jay (Mary) Bosch, Jack Bosch, Joe (Carla) Bosch and Jim (Lori) Bosch; special friend, Burt Bergman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters: Joan Bosch, Julie Birdman and Jill Elzinga.
A funeral service for Jeff will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at The VanZantwick Chapel. Interment will be in Robinson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.