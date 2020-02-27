Jerome Hitsman Sr., 81, of Zeeland was received into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardith Hitsman. He is survived by his children: Jerome Hitsman Jr., Don and Mary Hitsman, John and Martina Hitsman, and Joy Cook; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Harbour Light Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.
