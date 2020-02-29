Mr. John H. Bodine, age 100 of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born December 23, 1919, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late John Harrison and Mabel (Barber) Bodine; and married Martha Jane Pedler on February 9, 1943, in Richmond, Virginia. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2004. They were married 61 years.
John was widely known in West Michigan as a sales manager for Muskegon Hardware & Supply Co., Lakeshore Machinery & Supply Co., and White Eagle Steel & Supply Co. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict where he served two tours in Europe as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Corps. John was a lifetime member of the Muskegon Elks Lodge 274, and longtime member of the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28 in Grand Haven. He was also a past member of the Spring Lake Country Club, and was an avid golfer.
John is survived by his children: John F. (Laurie) Bodine of Ojai, California, Barbara (Craig) Morgan of Wilmington, Delaware, and Robert (Gail) Bodine of Grand Haven. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Bodine. He was preceded in death by brother, Bruce Bodine; and sister, June Schopf.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held and announced at a later date. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Muskegon. Memorial contributions may be made to Watermark Church. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com to sign John’s online guestbook.
