John Louis DeYoung, age 89 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Center. He was born August 1, 1930, to the late Ralph and Minnie (Vanderzwagg) DeYoung in Grand Haven, Michigan.
John attended both Grand Haven and Spring Lake high schools, and then married Nancy Vaughan on May 11, 1951, in Grand Haven. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2014. John and Nancy were longtime members of First Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven.
John was the owner and operator of DeYoung Oil Company and the Sinclair (Arco/Spur) gas station in Grand Haven, next to the Beacon Restaurant. He then worked in construction and was the self-employed owner of John DeYoung Builders. John, his son and his sons-in-law worked together for many years building homes in the Tri-Cities area. He was a true people person and enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow builders while picking up supplies at Rycenga Building Center.
John enjoyed pheasant hunting with his dogs in Iowa and ice fishing in front of his home on Millhouse Bayou. He enjoyed bowling and watching sports, and attended many basketball games at Western Michigan Christian and Grand Haven high schools. John was also a longtime coach of Tri-Cities Kids League Baseball. He was an avid member of Ducks Unlimited, and for many years served as the manager of the North Ottawa Rod and Gun Club, along with his faithful Labrador retrievers.
John will be dearly missed by his children: Ron DeYoung of Grand Haven, Sandi (Frank) Smith of Whitehall and Luann (Les) Katt of Grand Rapids; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph “Hank” DeYoung of Grand Haven; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; and sister-in-law, Arlene DeYoung.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be announced and held at Klaassen Family Funeral Home in the spring. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to Grand Haven Christian School or Western Michigan Christian School. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign John’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.