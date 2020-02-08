Judith K. De Haan, 85, died January 12 after facing down cancer with her usual dignity and grace.
Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on December 24, 1934, to Peter and LaVerne (Van Bree) Vander Heide, she was almost named Noelle.
Judy graduated from Creston High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and also reigned over the senior class as Homecoming queen. Judy then attended Grand Rapids Junior College and worked for Steketee’s as a model. While a student at GRJC, she met Jon G. De Haan, her former husband and dear friend. Jon began traveling back and forth from the University of Michigan so often to see Judy, he was put on academic probation; so they eloped! Once she got Jon through the MBA program at U of M, they moved a few times for Jon’s career before settling back in GR.
After adopting their kids, Jennifer and Jamie, they moved from East Grand Rapids to Alma, Michigan, where Judy was very active in the community. As president of the Gratiot Community Hospital Auxiliary, she enjoyed giving tours of the hospital and especially of the autopsy room, where she witnessed numerous people faint.
Judy fell in love with Grand Haven after spending summers at the family cottage and making many long-lasting friendships. Once her kids were grown, she began working for Johnson, McNally & Van Poolen as a legal assistant and loved it. She also enjoyed her involvement with the Chamber Ambassador Committee and the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg.
Jude was always an avid bridge player both competitively and for fun. She was ranked a Silver Life Master by the American Contract Bridge League. Her other interests included a passion for reading, traveling, musical theater, cooking, golfing, antiquing and gardening. She became an MSU Extension Master Gardener later in life and was delighted with her green thumb.
Judy leaves behind her beloved children, Jennifer De Haan of Grand Rapids and Jamie (Suzanne) De Haan of Farmington. She is also survived by her brother, G. Peter (Rena) Vander Heide of Philadelphia; sister-in-law, Jo Shirley-Somerville of Grand Haven; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be dearly missed by her many fabulous friends – not all of whom are bridge players.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Mackie; and former husband, Jon G. De Haan.
Her family is deeply appreciative of the care provided to her by Cancer and Hematology Centers–Muskegon, as well as Hospice of Holland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loutit District Library, Spring Lake District Library, or American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 1, 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes, followed by a celebration of life at the Harbourfront Grand Hall.
Judy would most like to be remembered with love, laughter, and a good bridge hand.
Arrangements by Sytsema Funeral Homes.
