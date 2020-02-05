Judy Corcoran Porath, age 63 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020, to join her Savior. She was born August 3, 1956, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Robert and Sara “Sammi” (Martin) Corcoran.
Judy married Robert Porath on November 14, 2007, in Key West, Florida. She attended Ohio State University and pursued many interests.
Judy read voraciously, and considered working at The Bookman her dream job. She was a creative person who appreciated art and music, and enjoyed jewelry making, photography, knitting and sewing. Judy also liked to be outside and could often be found gardening, kayaking or taking a walk through Duncan’s Woods. She embodied a spirit of lifelong curiosity and learning, and she was a very caring person; family was most important to her and she often made friends feel like family.
She was eternally proud of her children, Lauren and Sean, whom she shared with her former spouse, Bob Johnson. Judy will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband of 12 years, Robert; her daughter, Lauren (Christian) Vanderkaay of Grand Rapids; her son, Sean (Keola) Johnson of Grand Haven; step-sons, R.J. (Teresa) Porath and Kevin (Erin) Porath; step-grandchildren: Maggie, Nathan, Justin and Jack; mother, Sammi George; father, Bob (Mary Jo) Corcoran; brother, Aaron Becher; and nieces, Jordan and Kayla Becher. She was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Corcoran; and step-father, Sam George.
A Memorial Service to commemorate Judy will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Kristine Aragon Bruce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com to sign Judy’s online guestbook.
