Karen Louise Scott, 77, of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away March 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with multiple medical problems.
Karen was born in Spring Lake on January 11, 1943. She was the daughter of Hazel and William Kamp. She married Richard Scott on August 9, 1963, and remained his partner for 56 years.
As a young woman, Karen was an avid swimmer and water skier. She enjoyed raising animals, especially her schnauzers. She also enjoyed playing sweepstakes. A deeply spiritual person, Karen was active in her church (Harvest Bible) and enjoyed listening to gospel music. Karen worked most of her adult life, retiring from Meijer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and William Kamp. She is survived by her husband, Richard Scott; her son, Jonathon; brothers, Vern (Diana) and Ken (Cindy) Kamp; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Scott and Shari Scott-Bellinger (Shawn); brothers-in-law, Harold Scott (Trudy) and Robert Scott (Lisa); and many friends and church family members in a community that experiences the transcendent glory of God and is transformed by the power of Jesus Christ. Karen enjoyed life to the fullest.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be given to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
