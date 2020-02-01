Karl Boersma, age 50, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born in Grand Haven to John Kenneth and Charlotte Lee (DePree) Boersma, and married Carri Peterson on August 29, 2003.
Karl attended Covenant Life Church in Grand Haven, graduated from Cooley Law School and worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney. He loved boating, motorcycles, cars and listening to music. Karl volunteered for the Fraternal Order of Police and the Ottawa County Legal Self-Help Center. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Carri Boersma; son, Kendall Boersma; step-daughter, Madison (Brett) Carter; step-son, Reed Testy; three grandchildren: Quinn Carter, Crew Carter and Miles Testy; his mother, Charlotte Boersma; three sisters: Lori (Tom) Rader, Lisa (Mark) Verstraete and Julie (Kevin) Dagen; two brothers, Philip Boersma and Bruce (Heather) Boersma; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Kenneth Boersma, on October 30, 2019.
A memorial service for Karl will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Covenant Life Church in Grand Haven, with Elder Todd Durnil and Pastor Bob DeVries officiating. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Monday, February 3, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (www.suicideprevention lifeline.org), and are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
