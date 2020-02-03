Kathleen M. Farkas, age 83, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on October 9, 1936, to George and Loretta (Schutter) Rogers in Muskegon, MI.
She was a faithful servant of the Lord and was a longtime member at Fruitport Christian Reformed Church. She was employed at various places, working several years in the customer service industry.
Kathleen and Ted’s love story began in 1950, when they met in band at Muskegon Heights High School. On November 21, 1953, she married the love of her life, Ted, in Muskegon Heights, MI. Together they cherished 66 years full of love and laughter. She enjoyed listening to music and reading novels by Beverly Lewis. Kathleen also liked to travel. She and Ted made many trips to Gloucester, MA where they would visit Good Harbor Beach. She will always be remembered for being young at heart and having a great sense of humor. She was a tender-loving and compassionate soul who will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Farkas; 3 children, Ted Farkas Jr., Loretta Farkas and Daniel Farkas; 4 grandchildren, Dustin, Caleb, Mariah and Shannon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Becklin; and 2 brothers, George Rogers and Donald Rogers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Fruitport Christian Reformed Church, 3520 E. Pontaluna Rd, Fruitport Charter Township, MI 49415. A visitation with the family will be from 6-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen’s honor can be made direct to the Fruitport Christian Reformed Church.
Arrangements entrusted to The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Please visit the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
